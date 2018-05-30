Quantcast

 

WWE News: Buddy Murphy Comments on 205 Live Loss, Video Looks at Bella Army Clothing Line

May 30, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Buddy Murphy posted to Twitter to comment on his loss to Cedric Alexander on last night’s episode of 205 Live. Murphy posted:

– Here’s a video looking at the new Bella Army collection from Nikki abd Brie Bellas’ Birdiebee apparel company:

205 Live, Bella Twins, Buddy Murphy

