WWE News: Buddy Murphy Joins Smackdown Roster, Big E. Reacts to Kevin Owens Joining New Day
– The Superstar Shakeup has moved Buddy Murphy from 205 Live to Smackdown. Murphy appeared in a vignette on Smackdown announcing his move. A picture from the promo as well as 205 Live’s comment are below:
– Big E. doesn’t seem quite on board with the idea of Kevin Owens joining the New Day. After Owens “joined” the stable (for now) and helped them get the win over Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev, the injured New Day member posted:
