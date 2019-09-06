wrestling / News

WWE News: Buddy Murphy Wants an Apology, Braun Strowman on WWE Playlist

September 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Buddy Murphy is feeling vindicated after Erick Rowan admitted to attacking Roman Reigns, and wants his apology. After Rowan attacked Reigns and Daniel Bryan on Smackdown, Murphy tweeted last night:

– WWE posted the following WWE Playlist of Braun Strowman’s feats of strength in honor of his 30th birthday on Friday:

