WWE News: Buddy Murphy Wants an Apology, Braun Strowman on WWE Playlist

– Buddy Murphy is feeling vindicated after Erick Rowan admitted to attacking Roman Reigns, and wants his apology. After Rowan attacked Reigns and Daniel Bryan on Smackdown, Murphy tweeted last night:

So I was right all along! Do I get a apology!? #SDLive — Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) September 6, 2019

– WWE posted the following WWE Playlist of Braun Strowman’s feats of strength in honor of his 30th birthday on Friday: