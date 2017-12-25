WWE News: Buff Bagwell Takes Shot at WWE Hall of Fame, 5 Things to Know For RAW, Vince McMahon’s Holiday Message

– Buff Bagwell took a shot at the WWE Hall of Fame in an interview with CBS Sports, saying he doesn’t care if he gets in. Bagwell told the outlet, “I 100 percent couldn’t care less, and I don’t mean that ugly. Let me give you a great answer why. Teddy Long is in the WWE Hall of Fame, and The Total Package, Lex Luger, that is in a wheelchair, that everybody in the world knows, is not. Take those two, and it diminishes the WWE Hall of Fame tremendously. I mean, don’t get me wrong. If I got in it, I’d be very proud and say I made it and here’s my ring. But at the same time, if I didn’t get called by them, I won’t lose an ounce of sleep over not getting in the WWE Hall of Fame.”

– Here is the latest WWE Now video, with five things to know before Raw:

– Vince McMahon shared some Christmas wishes (and promoted Raw and Smackdown) this morning: