WWE News: Bully Ray Comments on Who Should Induct The Dudleyz Into The WWE Hall of Fame, Rusev Trains Lana For Mixed Match Challenge
– Bully Ray was asked who he would like to have induct him and Devon into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, he responded with the following…
If it was totally up to me, I would want something completely different.
I would have every fan who was in the ECW Arena in Feb. ‘97 who saw me and Devon hit our first 3D induct us.
Sounds crazy…but I think it would be cool AF. 👌🤓 https://t.co/TvvCgrvZPp
— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) February 6, 2018
But since it’s #WWEHOF, I think it would make sense for either Heyman, E&C or Hardys. 👍 https://t.co/TvvCgrvZPp
— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) February 6, 2018
– Here is Rusev, training Lana for next week’s Mixed Match Challenge match against Bayley & Elias…
– It was announced on last night’s WWE 205 Live that Mark Andrews will face Akira Tozawa in a cruiserweight title tournament match. WWE posted the following video on Andrews…