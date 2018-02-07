 

WWE News: Bully Ray Comments on Who Should Induct The Dudleyz Into The WWE Hall of Fame, Rusev Trains Lana For Mixed Match Challenge

February 7, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Bully Ray was asked who he would like to have induct him and Devon into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, he responded with the following…

– Here is Rusev, training Lana for next week’s Mixed Match Challenge match against Bayley & Elias…

– It was announced on last night’s WWE 205 Live that Mark Andrews will face Akira Tozawa in a cruiserweight title tournament match. WWE posted the following video on Andrews…

