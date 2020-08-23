wrestling / News

WWE News: Bully Ray Reflects on 20th Anniversary of First TLC Match, Mark Henry Looks at His Summerslam 2011 Match

August 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Earlier today, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, aka Bubba Ray Dudley, looked back on the debut of the TLC match, which took place 20 years ago at Summerslam 2000. You can view his tweet below.

Bully Ray wrote, “20yrs ago at #SummerSlam @wwe @WWENetwork TLC 1 ‘Follow that…’ (still waiting) THANKS!! to fans worldwide who have always shown their appreciation for our efforts. We salute you.”

– WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry appeared on today’s episode of The Bump to break down his Summerslam 2011 match against Sheamus. That video is available below.

