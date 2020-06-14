wrestling / News

WWE News: The Bump Previews Backlash, IIconics Hype Women’s Tag Team Title Match

June 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE The Bump

– WWE’s special episode of The Bump is out, previewing tonight’s Backlash. You can see the video below with appearances by Sasha Banks, The Miz, John Morrison, MVP, Jinder Mahal, and Paige:

– The IIconics are looking forward to their chance to regain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships tonight. Peyton Royce posted the following ahead of her and Billie Kay’s match with Bayley & Sasha Banks as well as Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross at Backlash:

