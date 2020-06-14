wrestling / News
WWE News: The Bump Previews Backlash, IIconics Hype Women’s Tag Team Title Match
June 14, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE’s special episode of The Bump is out, previewing tonight’s Backlash. You can see the video below with appearances by Sasha Banks, The Miz, John Morrison, MVP, Jinder Mahal, and Paige:
– The IIconics are looking forward to their chance to regain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships tonight. Peyton Royce posted the following ahead of her and Billie Kay’s match with Bayley & Sasha Banks as well as Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross at Backlash:
Sasha and Bayley jumped the line, so I guess we’ll just have to take back what we made so #iiconic! #WWEBacklash https://t.co/yOf24xkHQE
— Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) June 13, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Smackdown Jeff Hardy and Sheamus Segment Receives Heavy Edits for West Coast Broadcast (Video)
- Shawn Michaels Says He Looks Back On Feud With Bret Hart With Fondness, Comments On WWE Creative Changes
- Shayna Baszler on Why Becky Lynch Leaving For Her Pregnancy is ‘Garbage,’ Wanting to Have a Fight Pit Match
- More Details On Backstage Creative Changes in WWE, What Wrestlers Will Miss About Heyman, Vince McMahon’s Timing On Changes