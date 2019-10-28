WWE News: Byron Saxton at Raw, Busy Travel Week For WWE Crew, NXT Live Events This Week

– Byron Saxton is in St. Louis at Monday night’s Raw taping. PWInsider reports that Saxton is at the Enterprise Center where the show is airing live from tonight.

– The site also notes that the WWE crew has a long travel schedule this week, as they will head to Saudi Arabia as soon as tonight’s Raw taping ends. The company will fly from Raw, pick up the Smackdown crew in another city and then fly to Riyadh for Crown Jewel. Once that’s done, the company flies back to the US for Smackdown’s TV taping on Friday in Buffalo.

– NXT has their NXT taping this Wednesday at Full Sail University, then live events in Casselbury, Florida on Thursday; Largo, Florida on Friday; and Venice, Florida on Saturday.