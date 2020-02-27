WWE News: Byron Saxton Dances to Naomi’s Music, The Bella Twins Answer Fan Questions, More SSD Video Highlights

– WWE released a clip of Byron Saxton being so excited for Bayley vs. Naomi at today’s Super ShowDown that he starts dancing to Naomi’s entrance music. You can check out that clip below.

– FOX Sports released a video of The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie Bella) answering fan questions during their visit to WWE Backstage this week. They answer fan questions about their favorite career highlights and more. The Bella Twins will be inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2020 later this April. You can check out that video below.

– World Wrestling Entertainment released more video highlights for today’s Super ShowDown event, which is going on now. You can check out some highlights for The Viking Raiders vs. The OC, Angel Garza vs. Humberto Carrillo, and more below.





