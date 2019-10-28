wrestling / News
WWE News: Byron Saxton Jokes About WWE 2K20 Visual Bug, Tyson Fury Hypes Crown Jewel
October 27, 2019 | Posted by
– A lot of people are angry about WWE 2K20’s issues, but Byron Saxton is taking it in stride. After someone tagged him in a screenshot of his depiction having eye problems, Saxton posted:
This explains why I’ve been meaning to make an appointment with my optometrist. https://t.co/oO2FUiLK4e
— Byron Saxton (@ByronSaxton) October 27, 2019
– Tyson Fury did a quite promo from Sunday’s NFL UK game between the the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams hyping Thursday’s Crown Jewel:
Ahead of #WWECrownJewel this Thursday, @Tyson_Fury is at #NFLUK to see @Bengals take on @RamsNFL! @NFLUK @NFL @WWE 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/poEt9qFLOy
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) October 27, 2019
