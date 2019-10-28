wrestling / News

WWE News: Byron Saxton Jokes About WWE 2K20 Visual Bug, Tyson Fury Hypes Crown Jewel

October 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– A lot of people are angry about WWE 2K20’s issues, but Byron Saxton is taking it in stride. After someone tagged him in a screenshot of his depiction having eye problems, Saxton posted:

– Tyson Fury did a quite promo from Sunday’s NFL UK game between the the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams hyping Thursday’s Crown Jewel:

