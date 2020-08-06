wrestling / News
WWE News: Byron Saxton on After the Bell, Xavier Woods Plays Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Full Summerslam 1999 Tag Title Match
August 6, 2020
– WWE announcer Byron Saxton is the guest on today’s new episode of After the Bell With Corey Graves. You can listen to the latest episode of the podcast RIGHT HERE. There’s also a video clip from the interview below.
– Xavier Woods released a new Let’s Play video today on UpUpDownDown where he plays Sonic the Hedgehog 2. That video is available below.
– WWE released the full Summerslam 1999 tag team title match featuring X-Pac and Kane vs. The Undertaker and Big Show. That video is available below.
