WWE News: Cage Match Added To MSG Return, Lineup For Today’s NXT UK

– A cage match has been added to WWE’s return to Madison Square Garden on December 26. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) will defend the Women’s tag team titles against Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. The lineup also includes:

*Erick Rowan vs. Seth Rollins.

*Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley with Lana.

*Also currently advertised are Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Rey Mysterio, Karl Anderson, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, The Street Profits and more.

– Here is the lineup for today’s NXT UK, which will stream on the WWE Network:

*A-Kid vs. Jordan Devlin.

*Joseph Conners vs. Ligero vs.Travis Banks