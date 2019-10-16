wrestling / News
WWE News: Cain Velasquez Says Brock Lesnar Has Made It Personal, Ric Flair on His Dream Matchup for WWE 2K20, Ruby Riott Set for Vickie Guerrero’s Podcast
– Cain Velasquez shared a tweet this week with a warning to Brock Lesnar ahead of their match at WWE Crown Jewel. You can check out that tweet below.
Cain Velasquez wrote, “I’ve defeated @BrockLesnar before. That was business, now this is about family. Business became personal. Ya le gané a @BrockLesnar. Eso fué negocio pero ahora…se trata de familia. @Turki_alalshikh #WWECrownJewel”
– UpUpDownDown released a video of Ric Flair speaking at a WWE 2K20 event talking about Roman Reigns being his dream matchup. The video also features a WWE2K0 simulation of the match.
– WWE Superstar Ruby Riott will be appearing on Vickie Guerrero’s Excuse Me podcast this week.
