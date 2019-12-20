WWE News: Cain Velasquez Expected For Royal Rumble, Latest on Kacy Catanzaro’s Status

– It’s probably not too much of a big surprise to anyone, but Cain Velasquez is expected to be part of the Royal Rumble PPV. The WON reports that the show will be Velasquez’s next booking for WWE.

Velasquez’s last show was the house show in Mexico City, where he teamed with Humberto Carrillo to beat Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

The Royal Rumble takes place on January 26th from Houston, Texas. There’s no word on what Velasquez’s role will be on the show.

– The site also notes that Kacy Catanzaro is still under WWE contract. It was reported last week that Catanzaro was seen at the WWE Performance Center meeting with Matt Bloom, and there is speculation that she may come back in 2020, but nothing has been confirmed as of this time.