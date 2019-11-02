wrestling / News

WWE News: Cain Velasquez Shares Pic With Other Latin WWE Stars, Total Divas Clip, Bella Twins Do Alcohol Taste Test

November 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cain Velasquez Raw 10.21.19

– Cain Velasquez posted a picture from WWE Crown Jewel of himself with several other Latin WWE stars. You can see the pic of Velasquez, Humberto Carrillo, Sin Cara, Kalisto, Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik and Andrade below:

– Here is a new clip from Total Divas, with Ronda Rousey freaking out Sonya Deville and Natalya:

– The Bella Twins appeared on Good Mythical Morning and did a taste teste game to see if they could identify celebrity alcohol brands vs. cheap alcohol brands:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bella Twins, Cain Velasquez, Total Divas, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading