WWE News: Cain Velasquez Shares Pic With Other Latin WWE Stars, Total Divas Clip, Bella Twins Do Alcohol Taste Test
November 1, 2019
– Cain Velasquez posted a picture from WWE Crown Jewel of himself with several other Latin WWE stars. You can see the pic of Velasquez, Humberto Carrillo, Sin Cara, Kalisto, Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik and Andrade below:
La familia Latina unida. #CrownJewel @WWE pic.twitter.com/fyKIKa8U2P
— Cain Velasquez (@cainmma) October 31, 2019
– Here is a new clip from Total Divas, with Ronda Rousey freaking out Sonya Deville and Natalya:
– The Bella Twins appeared on Good Mythical Morning and did a taste teste game to see if they could identify celebrity alcohol brands vs. cheap alcohol brands:
