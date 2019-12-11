wrestling / News
WWE News: Cameron Grimes Attacks KUSHIDA At WWE Performance Center, Highlights From WWE Backstage, Stephanie McMahon Comments On WWE Raising Money
– WWE has posted a video revealing that Cameron Grimes attacked KUSHIDA at the WWE Performance Center. The two had a match on last week’s episode of NXT, where KUSHIDA defeated Grimes with a roll-up. It remains to be seen if this video will lead to a rematch on tonight’s episode or not.
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE Backstage:
– Stephanie McMahon wrote the following on Twitter: “This year the @WWEUniverse helped raise $400K for @ConnorsCure and tonight at the Jimmy V Classic @XavierWoodsPhD presented that check to @TheVFoundation for pediatric cancer research and to help save kids’ lives.”
