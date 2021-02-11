WWE News: Cameron Grimes Brags About How Much Money He Threw Around On NXT, NXT Video Highlights, NXT UK Lineup

– Cameron Grimes made his return to NXT last night, revealing that he made a lot of money during his time off by investing his money in Gamestop, a very topical story. He threw money around in the ring and in a series of tweets, spoke about just how much money he had to toss around.

He wrote: “I threw $36,432 in the ring tonight! But who’s counting?! #KissMyGRITS #ToTheMoon! You too can go to the moon! Trust me I got a Lamborghini! Join Robinhood with my link and we’ll both get a free stock.”

You too can go to the moon! Trust me I got a Lamborghini! Join Robinhood with my link and we'll both get a free stock 🤝 https://t.co/jC4zyDczyP — Cameron Grimes (@CGrimesWWE) February 11, 2021

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode:

– Today’s episode of NXT UK on the WWE Network includes:

* Street Fight: The Hunt vs. Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster

* Sha Samuels to appear on Noam Dar’s Supernova Sessions

* Meiko Satamura debuts