WWE News: Cameron Grimes Brags About How Much Money He Threw Around On NXT, NXT Video Highlights, NXT UK Lineup
– Cameron Grimes made his return to NXT last night, revealing that he made a lot of money during his time off by investing his money in Gamestop, a very topical story. He threw money around in the ring and in a series of tweets, spoke about just how much money he had to toss around.
He wrote: “I threw $36,432 in the ring tonight! But who’s counting?! #KissMyGRITS #ToTheMoon! You too can go to the moon! Trust me I got a Lamborghini! Join Robinhood with my link and we’ll both get a free stock.”
I threw $36,432 in the ring tonight! But who's counting?! #KissMyGRITS #ToTheMoon! @WWENXT
— Cameron Grimes (@CGrimesWWE) February 11, 2021
You too can go to the moon! Trust me I got a Lamborghini! Join Robinhood with my link and we'll both get a free stock 🤝 https://t.co/jC4zyDczyP
— Cameron Grimes (@CGrimesWWE) February 11, 2021
.@CGrimesWWE got 💰 💰 💰 💰 💰 💰 💰 💰 💰 💰 💰 💰!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/6NT5fzRiMZ
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 11, 2021
.@CGrimesWWE has that @GameStop money! 🤑🕹️#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/QsM3KRyRhe
— WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2021
Make it rain, Mr. Grimes. 🤑 🤑 🤑#WWENXT @CGrimesWWE pic.twitter.com/2zdtixnw1i
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 11, 2021
STONKS!#WWENXT @CGrimesWWE pic.twitter.com/2l5dvT2gGD
— USA Network (@USA_Network) February 11, 2021
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode:
– Today’s episode of NXT UK on the WWE Network includes:
* Street Fight: The Hunt vs. Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster
* Sha Samuels to appear on Noam Dar’s Supernova Sessions
* Meiko Satamura debuts
