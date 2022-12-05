wrestling / News
WWE News: Campus Rush Concluding This Week, ‘WTF’ Moments On WWE Playlist, More
– WWE’s Campus Rush Tour will conclude for 2022 this week, spending 12/6 at University of Kansas and 12/7 at Penn State University. The tour has taken place as part of an effort to recruit new talent for WWE’s NIL and NXT programs.
– WWE featured a “WTF moments” video clip on YouTube which you can watch below, described as:
Watch the strangest moments from this year in WWE, featuring Wee Man attacking Sami Zayn, Brock Lesnar crashing a forklift and more.
– Bobby Lashley appeared at a recent Wizards vs. Lakers game and spoke with the commentators there.
– Jimmy Kimmel Live included Seth Rollins and Austin Theory in a recent Unnecessary Censorship clip that you can find below, detailed as:
Once again, we’ve bleeped and blurred all the week’s big TV moments whether they need it or not. This week we feature Mike Pence, Nancy Grace, Herschel Walker, Lester Holt & more.
– WWE’s Asuka posted a YouTube video of her playing a mini-arcade from her Boston hotel room which you can see below.
