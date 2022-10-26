WWE News: Campus Rush Heads to Clemson, Note on WrestleMania 39 Ticket Packages, John Cena Movie Debuts on Peacock Next Month

– FOXCarolina.com reports that WWE Campus Rush visited Clemson, South Carolina for its NIL recruiting program. Big E and Omos reportedly spoke to athletes on their careers.

Big E stated to students, “I hope you go as far as possible, I hope you all get to the NFL or NBA or whatever it is that you want to do with your sport, but in case it ends a little bit earlier than you’d like here’s an opportunity with WWE that you might not even see coming.”

Meanwhile, Omos added, “It really is a dream to wake up every morning and go to different places around the world. To be on TV and have millions of people see your face and recognize who you are for something that you create, it’s just amazing.”

– OnLocation.com is offering ticket packages to WrestleMania 39 next year, along with the pre-WrestleMania SmackDown on March 31 and the post-WrestleMania Raw on April 3.

– Peacock has announced that the upcoming political thriller, The Independent, will debut on the streaming service on November 2. The film features WWE Superstar John Cena. It stars Amy Rice, Jodie Turner-Smith, Brian Cox, and Ann Dowd. The story follows a young journalist who discovers a conspiracy involving a US Presidential candidate that could change the election and the fate of the nation.