WWE News: Candice LeRae Backs Up Aleister Black in NXT Main Event, Regal Hosting Best of NXT DVD

– Candice LeRae came out to give Aleister Black some backup for his NXT Championship contract signing on this week’s episode. You can see video below of LeRae coming out from backstage during the segment, which saw Vega appear in Andrade “Cien” Almas’ place for the signing. After Vega cut a promo on Black, he told her to shut up and made some jokes about her size. Vega slapped Black, after which he signed the contract and said he’s glad Vega is here alone, since he isn’t. That brought LeRae out, after which she went after Vega:

– Wrestling DVD Network reports that William Regal will host the Best of NXT DVD set that releases next week. According to the site, Regal talks about the matches and stars featured on the DVD from the WWE Performance Center. The report ads that “along the way he is joined by several familiar faces from the NXT roster including The Iconic Duo and Undisputed Era.”

The set is out on March 20th.