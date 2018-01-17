 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Candice LeRae Comments on WWE Signing, WWE 205 Highlights

January 17, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Candice LeRae Mae Young Classic

– It was reported yesterday that WWE had officially signed Candice Lerae. She posted the following on Twitter, commenting on the signing…

– Here are some highlights from last night’s WWE 205 live…



