wrestling / News
WWE News: Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell Get Upset Over Interview Slight, More SmackDown Highlights
May 11, 2024 | Posted by
– In a WWE Digital Exclusive video, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell got angry they were slighted over not being interviewed by Kayla Braxton or Byron Saxton after LeRae’s match last night on SmackDown. LeRae lost her opening-round matchup against Bianca Belair in the Queen of the Ring tournament. You can view that clip below:
– Below are some additional video highlights for last night’s SmackDown:
More Trending Stories
- AEW Reportedly Has No Plans To Continue Big Bill-Ricky Starks Team
- UK Fans Reportedly Not Happy About High Prices for WWE Clash at the Castle
- Booker T Hopes Ric Flair Slows Down After Heart Attack In Retirement Match
- Ted DiBiase Says You Could Almost See Through Bruno Sammartino’s Work, Talks David Sammartino