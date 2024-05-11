wrestling / News

WWE News: Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell Get Upset Over Interview Slight, More SmackDown Highlights

May 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Candice LeRae WWE Main Event Image Credit: WWE

– In a WWE Digital Exclusive video, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell got angry they were slighted over not being interviewed by Kayla Braxton or Byron Saxton after LeRae’s match last night on SmackDown. LeRae lost her opening-round matchup against Bianca Belair in the Queen of the Ring tournament. You can view that clip below:

– Below are some additional video highlights for last night’s SmackDown:










