WWE News: Ric Flair Shows Off Health Progress, Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano on LeRae Joining WWE, Raw Preview

– Ric Flair posted a picture showing the progress that he’s made since he was hospitalized with health issues in August:

Then And Now….

Counting My Blessings Daily! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/RxBS4fGwoD — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 18, 2018

– Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano appeared in a new WWE video reacting to LeRae signing with WWE. You can see the video below. LeRae says that she is still in the process of trying to wrap her head around her signing and that the whole thing is unreal still. She thanks the fans for supporting her and says they’re her everything. Gargano says LeRae has been his favorite wrestler for a long time and that he’s proud of her, both as his wife but as a wrestler. He says that he feels she’s one of the hardest working wrestlers in the world and is where she belongs at the Performance Center.

LeRae says she refused to let down the six year-old girl inside herself, while Gargano notes that they’re the first married couple of the WWE Performance Center and says that 2018 will be an amazing year for them.

– WWE.com has posted preview for Monday’s episode of Raw, specifically the interaction between Brock Lesnar, Kane and Braun Strowman:

How will Brock Lesnar and Kane respond to Braun Strowman?

It’s been a rollercoaster week for Braun Strowman, but The Monster Among Men has been the one at the controls. When Strowman last encountered Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Kane — his competitors in Royal Rumble’s anticipated Triple Threat Match — he sent part of the Raw set crashing down on both titans, nearly causing serious injury to two of Team Red’s most feared competitors.

That heinous act got Strowman fired by Raw General Manager Kurt Angle, but his rampage that nearly destroyed a $12 million production truck and sent Michael Cole soaring off the stage got him rehired by Team Red Commissioner Stephanie McMahon. After all, it was the only way to stop him.

Less than one week before the Triple Threat Match at Royal Rumble, Lesnar and Kane return for Raw 25. How will these juggernauts retaliate against the seemingly unstoppable Strowman?