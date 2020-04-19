wrestling / News
WWE News: Candice LeRae Teaches Tegan Nox How to Bake, Asuka Plays Video Games While Exercising, Playlist Looks Back at Otis & Mandy
April 19, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE released a video featuring NXT Superstar Candice LeRae teaching Tegan Nox how to back some panna cotta. That video is viewable in the player below.
– WWE Superstar Asuka recently shared a vlog where she plays some Nintendo Switch while exercising. You can check out that video below.
– WWE released a new Playlist video compilation over the weekend showcasing the love story of Otis and Mandy. That Playlist video is available below.
