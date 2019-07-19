wrestling / News
WWE News: Candice Michelle Set For Raw Reunion, WWE Playlist on Real-Life Comic Book Superstars
July 18, 2019 | Posted by
– Candice Michelle is the latest start to come on board next week’s Raw Reunion show. Michelle noted in a comment on an Instagram post that she will be at the show, which takes place this coming Monday in Tampa, Florida.
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at the company’s “real-life comic book Superstars”:
