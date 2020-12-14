wrestling / News
WWE News: Newest Canvas 2 Canvas Features Alexa Bliss, Elias Bio On Chasing Glory With Lillian Garcia
– Alexa Bliss is featured in the newest Canvas 2 Canvas from WWE resident artist Rob Schamberger. He goes through the process of creating a portrait of Bliss in her current role with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. You can watch the video below.
– In the newest episode of Chasing Glory with Lillian Garcia, Elias discusses a variety of topics, and Garcia released a bio of him to promote his appearance on the show. Here’s the description for the episode:
On this episode of “Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia”, Lilian sits down with WWE Superstar, Elias. This episode has numerous NEVER BEFORE HEARD stories that will give you a unique side of Elias as well as it being a must listen to anybody wanting to get signed by the WWE.
Elias shares his amazing journey from getting inspired by Tough Enough and getting feedback after getting rejected numerous times after his WWE tryouts. He talks developing his character and find out why he learned to speak Italian in the WWE. Elias describes his experience working with The Undertaker and the backstage reaction to his memorable segment in Seattle alongside Kevin Owens.
From family life to finding his musical gifts and putting together a #1 album, Elias opens up like never before.
Get fired up as it’s about to get Real, Raw, and Inspiring with Elias.
More Trending Stories
- Karl Anderson On When He First Learned About The North, Wants to See Them Face AEW Teams
- Bruce Prichard On Pat Patterson Discovering The Rock, Patterson’s Reaction To Montreal Screwjob, His Influence On Rey Mysterio Push
- Bret Hart On Working With British Bulldogs, Why Vince McMahon Let Tag Team Wrestling Fell Off the Map
- Brandon Cutler Makes Fun of Jim Ross’ Criticism on Wrestling Spot, Dax Harwood Responds