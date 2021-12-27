wrestling / News

WWE News: Newest WWE Canvas 2 Canvas Features Look At Attitude Era Stars, Toni Storm On Out Of Character

December 27, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
– On the newest edition of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas, Rob Schamberger dives back into the Select Series with portraits of Attitude Era stars X-Pac, Triple H, Mankind, and Edge. You can watch the video below.

– Toni Storm is the latest guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, with the SmackDown women’s star discussing Charlotte Flair, NXT UK, and much more.

