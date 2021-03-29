wrestling / News
WWE News: Newest Canvas 2 Canvas Features Big E, Charlotte Flair Plays WrestleMania Trivia
March 29, 2021 | Posted by
– In the newest edition of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas, resident artist Rob Schamberger creates a portrait of current WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E. You can watch the video below.
– Charlotte Flair recently joined WWE AL AN, and she had to answer several WrestleMania trivia questions on cash-ins, the year the first WrestleMania was held, Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair, and much more.
