WWE News: Canvas 2 Canvas Features Artwork for Mercedes Martinez & Timothy Thatcher, Braun Strowman Turns 37

– A new WWE Canvas 2 Canvas video is out with Rob Schamberger showcasing artwork for Mercedes Martinez for his “Select Series,” along with Timothy Thatcher, Finn Balor, and Ruby Riott. That video is available below.

– Former WWE Universal champion Braun Strowman celebrates his birthday today. He is now 37 years old. Fellow WWE Superstar Natalya wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below: