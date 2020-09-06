wrestling / News
WWE News: Canvas 2 Canvas Features Artwork for Mercedes Martinez & Timothy Thatcher, Braun Strowman Turns 37
September 6, 2020 | Posted by
– A new WWE Canvas 2 Canvas video is out with Rob Schamberger showcasing artwork for Mercedes Martinez for his “Select Series,” along with Timothy Thatcher, Finn Balor, and Ruby Riott. That video is available below.
– Former WWE Universal champion Braun Strowman celebrates his birthday today. He is now 37 years old. Fellow WWE Superstar Natalya wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below:
Happy birthday @BraunStrowman 🎂
This is one of my favorite throwbacks of us from WrestleMania week in NYC! 😎 pic.twitter.com/iym27aIBYO
— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) September 6, 2020
