WWE News: Newest Canvas 2 Canvas Looks At Firefly Funhouse, Greatest Royal Rumble Eliminations
January 25, 2021
– In the newest Select Series edition of Canvas 2 Canvas, WWE resident artist Michael Schamberger looks at the evolution of the characters in Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Funhouse. Here’s the description for the video:
Everyone’s favorite friends from Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House are here! Artist Rob Schamberger paints portraits of Wyatt’s eclectic cast of characters as he adds to his growing Select Series!
– WWE has added a new WWE Supercut video, which looks at the history of the Royal Rumble and the greatest eliminations in the Rumble match. You can watch the video below.
