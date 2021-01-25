wrestling / News

WWE News: Newest Canvas 2 Canvas Looks At Firefly Funhouse, Greatest Royal Rumble Eliminations

January 25, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Bray Wyatt Firefly Funhouse

– In the newest Select Series edition of Canvas 2 Canvas, WWE resident artist Michael Schamberger looks at the evolution of the characters in Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Funhouse. Here’s the description for the video:

Everyone’s favorite friends from Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House are here! Artist Rob Schamberger paints portraits of Wyatt’s eclectic cast of characters as he adds to his growing Select Series!

– WWE has added a new WWE Supercut video, which looks at the history of the Royal Rumble and the greatest eliminations in the Rumble match. You can watch the video below.

