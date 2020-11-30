wrestling / News
WWE News: Canvas 2 Canvas Pays Tribute To The Undertaker, Nikki Bella Shows Off Her Cooking Skills
November 30, 2020 | Posted by
– In the newest Canvas 2 Canvas, WWE resident artist Rob Schamberger pays tribute to the legendary career of the Undertaker after his “final farewell” at Survivor Series.
Schamberger spotlights the different personas throughout Undertaker’s journey in WWE, which included a variety of memorable characters. You can watch the video below.
– Nikki Bella is showing off her cooking skills in a new video on the Bella Twins’ YouTube channel, focusing on a special taco night dish.
