WWE News: Newest Canvas 2 Canvas Features Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair, Cesaro Plays League Of Legends: Wild Rift
April 12, 2021 | Posted by
– In the newest installment of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas, artist Rob Schamberger creates a portrait of Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair, with the latter winning the SmackDown Women’s Championship in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 37.
– Cesaro heads back into battle in the newest video on WWE’s UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, as he once again plays League of Legends: Wild Rift. You can watch the video below.
