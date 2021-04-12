WWE News: Newest Canvas 2 Canvas Features Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair, Cesaro Plays League Of Legends: Wild Rift

– In the newest installment of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas, artist Rob Schamberger creates a portrait of Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair, with the latter winning the SmackDown Women’s Championship in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 37.

– Cesaro heads back into battle in the newest video on WWE’s UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, as he once again plays League of Legends: Wild Rift. You can watch the video below.