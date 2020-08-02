wrestling / News
WWE News: Canvas 2 Canvas Showcases King Booker & Queen Sharmell, Asuka Plays the Turbo Grafx 16 Mini, Mia Yim Plays Resident Evil 7
– For this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas, WWE artist Rob Schamberger spoke to WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and his wife Sharmell to pain Booker’s crowning as King of the Ring in 2006. That video is available below.
– WWE Superstar Asuka shared a vlog where she plays the Turbo Grafx 16 Mini. You can check out that video below.
– For another wrestling Let’s Play gaming video, NXT Superstar Mia Yim played some Resident Evil 7. That Let’s Play video is available in the player below.
