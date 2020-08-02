wrestling / News

WWE News: Canvas 2 Canvas Showcases King Booker & Queen Sharmell, Asuka Plays the Turbo Grafx 16 Mini, Mia Yim Plays Resident Evil 7

August 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– For this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas, WWE artist Rob Schamberger spoke to WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and his wife Sharmell to pain Booker’s crowning as King of the Ring in 2006. That video is available below.

– WWE Superstar Asuka shared a vlog where she plays the Turbo Grafx 16 Mini. You can check out that video below.

– For another wrestling Let’s Play gaming video, NXT Superstar Mia Yim played some Resident Evil 7. That Let’s Play video is available in the player below.

