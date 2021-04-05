wrestling / News

WWE News: Newest Canvas 2 Canvas Features Toni Storm, Mustafa Ali Plays WrestleMania Trivia

April 5, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Toni Storm NXT

– In the newest edition of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas, artist Rob Schamberger pays homage to the 1970s grindhouse films with a grayscale portrait of NXT star Toni Storm. You can watch the video below.

– Mustafa Ali recently did an interview with WWE AL AN, and he had to put his knowledge to the test in a game of WrestleMania trivia.

– The Tampa Bay Times put together a WrestleMania feature looking at how many Tampa area talents have been involved in WrestleMania main events over the years. You can read the article at this link.

