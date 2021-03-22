wrestling / News
WWE News: Canvas 2 Canvas Celebrates Most Legendary Women In WWE History, Liv Morgan vs. Ember Moon In Pokemon Stadium Tournament
– In the newest installment of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas, artist Rob Schamberger celebrates the most legendary women in the history of WWE with portraits of Mae Young, Miss Elizabeth, Chyna, and Trish Stratus. You can watch the video below.
– WWE’s UpUpDown YouTube channel has kicked off its Pokemon Stadium March Mayhem Tournament, and WWE superstars Liv Morgan and Ember Moon square off in first round action. Here’s the description for the video:
Are you ready, Trainers? Liv Morgan (a.k.a. Daddy a.k.a. Young Saliva) brings her best Pokémon to battle against fellow PokeManiac in Ember Moon (a.k.a. Athena). Which trainer will lead their team to victory in a best-of-three battles matchup?