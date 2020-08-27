WWE News: Capacity Reached For Payback In The Thunderdome, New WWE Merchandise, Most Explosive TLC Matches

– WWE has announced that they reached capacity for virtual attendance for Payback in the Thunderdome not long after registration opened up. It was also noted that registration for Monday’s RAW will open up on Saturday.

– WWE Shop is now selling collectible pins featuring Nikki Cross, Alexa Bliss, Kofi Kingston, Sasha Banks, Randy Orton and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

– WWE Playlist has a new episode looking at the ‘most explosive’ TLC matches.