WWE News: Capacity Reached for Virtual Audience for Smackdown, Top 10 Roman Reigns Superman Punches, New Shirt Released for Bronson Reed

August 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown ThunderDome

– As an update to WWE’s earlier announcement on being part of the virtual audience for this week’s edition of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, WWE has now confirmed that capacity for fan registration has been released. You can view the updated announcement below:

– A new Top 10 video was released today showcasing the Top 10 Most Devastating Superman Punches for Roman Reigns. Reigns recently made his return to World Wrestling Entertainment last Sunday at SummerSlam, attacking new Universal champion Bray Wyatt and former champion Braun Strowman in the main event.

Also, Reigns will challenge Wyatt and Strowman in a Triple Threat match for the Universal title at Payback this Sunday o the WWE Network. You can view that new Top 10 video in the player below:

– WWE Shop has a new “Colossal” shirt for NXT Superstar Bronson Reed.

