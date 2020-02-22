wrestling / News
WWE News: Captain’s Challenge Set for 205 Live, The Bella Twins’ Road to the Hall of Fame,
– During last night’s 205 Live, it was announced that Lio Rush and Tony Nese will be the opposing team captains in a 10-man elimination tag team match. The elimination match will take place next month. Next week, Nese will pick his four partners and face Lio Rush in a one-on-one match. You can check out the full announcement from WWE below:
Captain’s challenge next week!
Next week, WWE 205 Live original Tony Nese will pick four partners to face a team chosen by NXT Cruiserweight Lio Rush for a 10-Man Elimination Match that will take place next month.
Additionally, the former NXT Cruiserweight Champions will go one-on-one in a captain’s match next week!
Don’t miss WWE 205 Live, next Friday at 10/9 C, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.
– A video package was released for Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees, The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie Bella). You can check out that video below.
