wrestling / News

WWE News: Captain’s Challenge Set for 205 Live, The Bella Twins’ Road to the Hall of Fame,

February 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Captain's Challenge WWE 205 Live

– During last night’s 205 Live, it was announced that Lio Rush and Tony Nese will be the opposing team captains in a 10-man elimination tag team match. The elimination match will take place next month. Next week, Nese will pick his four partners and face Lio Rush in a one-on-one match. You can check out the full announcement from WWE below:

Captain’s challenge next week!

Next week, WWE 205 Live original Tony Nese will pick four partners to face a team chosen by NXT Cruiserweight Lio Rush for a 10-Man Elimination Match that will take place next month.

Additionally, the former NXT Cruiserweight Champions will go one-on-one in a captain’s match next week!

Don’t miss WWE 205 Live, next Friday at 10/9 C, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.

– A video package was released for Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees, The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie Bella). You can check out that video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Bella Twins, WWE, WWE 205 Live, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading