WWE News: Cardi B Channels Eddie Guerrero on Twitter, Titus O’Neil to Be Interviewed For Susan G. Komen Podcast

– Cardi B got her Eddie Guerrero on via Twitter after someone made a WWE reference about her latest video. The rapper posted a video of herself performing DJ Khaled’s “Wish Wish” in a location that a fan referenced as “the GM office on WWE Smackdown vs Raw.” That led Cardi to bust out an iconic Guerrero line, which brought Dana Brooke and Dolph Ziggler into the conversation as you can see below:

– Susan G. Komen has announced that they are launching a new podcast, and Titus O’Neil is listed as an upcoming guest. You can see the full announcement below for the Real PinkTM podcast. The date of O’Neil’s appearance was not announced yet.

Today, Susan G. Komen, the worlds leading breast cancer organization, announced the launch of a new podcast, Real PinkTM, debuting on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher and all other podcast platforms this month. The Real Pink podcast is a weekly series that brings people together for meaningful and honest conversations about breast cancer “ tackling tough, emotional or life-changing issues and topics.

Each week, host Adam Walker will interview people who have been impacted by breast cancer, or those on the front lines in the fight against the disease, including celebrities, survivors, people living with the disease, physicians, researchers and advocates to offer their personal perspectives and first-hand information and guidance. Through Real Pink, Susan G. Komen will strive to help those affected by breast cancer “ including patients and the people in their lives who love them “ by providing the information needed to make informed decisions.

We know that a breast cancer diagnosis impacts every single aspect of life, including relationships, finances, jobs and everything in between, says Linda Fisk, senior vice president, marketing at Susan G. Komen. It is our hope that the raw discussions on Real Pink are just the start of continued conversations with friends, family, doctors, nurses and other trusted members of their team.

In Real Pinks debut episode, Walker and Samantha Harris, entertainment journalist, Emmy-winning television host and breast cancer survivor, discuss her emotional journey of diagnosis and treatment. Real Pink is available now on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher and iHeart Radio. New episodes will be available every Monday and will include interviews from guests such as Titus ONeil, WWE Superstar and Kikkan Randall, 5-time Olympic cross-country skiing champion and breast cancer survivor. To learn more about Susan G. Komens new podcast series, visit realpink.komen.org/.