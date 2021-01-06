wrestling / News
WWE News: Cardi B Social Media Reactions Showcased on WWE Now, Hints at WM Appearance, Top 10 Most Shocking Rumble Eliminations
January 6, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE Now recapped the reactions from Cardi B after being mentioned on Monday Night Raw earlier this week. The video also showcased her tweet hinting at her possibly appearing at WrestleMania.
Cardi B noted on Twitter, “@wale don’t gotta tell me twice. This me on my way to WrestleMania to collect my check.” You can check out that video below.
– Today’s WWE Top 10 showcases the Top 10 Most Shocking Royal Rumble Eliminations, which you can view here:
More Trending Stories
- Brodie Lee Jr Trains With Liv Morgan & Tyson Kidd, His Mother Explains His AEW Contract
- Eric Bischoff On Being Surprised By Goldberg’s Rise In WCW, What Led To The nWo’s Downfall
- Rumor Killer on Mickie James Retiring at RAW
- Backstage Notes on Raw Legends Night, Changes to Show, Why Some Talents Didn’t Appear