WWE News: Cardi B Social Media Reactions Showcased on WWE Now, Hints at WM Appearance, Top 10 Most Shocking Rumble Eliminations

– WWE Now recapped the reactions from Cardi B after being mentioned on Monday Night Raw earlier this week. The video also showcased her tweet hinting at her possibly appearing at WrestleMania.

Cardi B noted on Twitter, “@wale don’t gotta tell me twice. This me on my way to WrestleMania to collect my check.” You can check out that video below.

– Today’s WWE Top 10 showcases the Top 10 Most Shocking Royal Rumble Eliminations, which you can view here: