WWE News: Carlito Expected To Be Backstage At RAW Tonight, Jey Uso Not Backstage Last Night, Note On Status Of Other Rumble Surprise Appearances

– PWInsider reports that Carlito, who made his WWE return last night at the Royal Rumble, is expected to be backstage at RAW tonight. It’s believed that he is line to try out for a producer position in the company.

– Neither Victoria nor Kane are expected to be backstage for tonight’s RAW. Victoria’s appearance is believed to be a one-off.

– The appearances of Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley in their respective Rumbles were meant to serve as their main roster debuts.

– Jey Uso was not backstage at the Rumble last night and at this time there is no word as to why.