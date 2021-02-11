wrestling / News

WWE News: Carlito on After the Bell Released, More Battle of the Brands on UUDD, Top 10 NXT Moments

February 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Carlito WWE After the Bell

– Today’s episode of WWE After the Bell With Corey Graves, featuring Carlito, is now available. You can also check out a video clip from the show here:

– Battle of the Brands was back on UpUpDownDown this week:

– WWE released the Top 10 NXT Moments for last night’s episode:

