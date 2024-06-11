wrestling / News

WWE News: Carlito vs. Dragon Lee MITB Qualifier Set for Next Week’s Raw, More Raw Video Highlights

June 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Monday Night Raw Logo, Nick Khan Image Credit: WWE

– During last night’s WWE Raw Talk, a Carlito vs. Dragon Lee Money in the Bank Qualifying Match was announced for next week’s edition of Raw.

– Below are some additional video highlights from last night’s Raw and Raw Talk:




More Trending Stories

article topics :

Money in the Bank, RAW, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading