WWE News: Carlito vs. Dragon Lee MITB Qualifier Set for Next Week’s Raw, More Raw Video Highlights
June 11, 2024
– During last night’s WWE Raw Talk, a Carlito vs. Dragon Lee Money in the Bank Qualifying Match was announced for next week’s edition of Raw.
– Below are some additional video highlights from last night’s Raw and Raw Talk:
EXCLUSIVE: @AustinCreedWins has something to say about @realKILLERkross…
But for now, it's time to CELEBRATE! pic.twitter.com/9X67byuWDG
— WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2024
