WWE News: Carmella Calls Out Ronda Rousey On Australian Radio Show, WWE Looks at Dolph Ziggler’s Intercontinental Title Reigns

June 24, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Carmella WWE Backlash

– During an appearance on Australia’s MMM Hot Breakfast radio show, Carmella called out Ronda Rousey. As you can see by the below post from the WWE Australia Twitter account, the Smackdown Women’s Champion said, “I’ve beaten Charlotte Flair twice, I’m looking for a challenge, Ronda Rousey?”

– WWE posted the following video looking at Dolph Ziggler’s six Intercontinental Championship wins:

