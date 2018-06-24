wrestling / News
WWE News: Carmella Calls Out Ronda Rousey On Australian Radio Show, WWE Looks at Dolph Ziggler’s Intercontinental Title Reigns
– During an appearance on Australia’s MMM Hot Breakfast radio show, Carmella called out Ronda Rousey. As you can see by the below post from the WWE Australia Twitter account, the Smackdown Women’s Champion said, “I’ve beaten Charlotte Flair twice, I’m looking for a challenge, Ronda Rousey?”
“I’ve beaten @MsCharlotteWWE twice, I’m looking for a challenge, @RondaRousey?” – @CarmellaWWE on @mmmhotbreakfast #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/x6cuD2lTLU
— WWE Australia (@WWEAustralia) June 24, 2018
– WWE posted the following video looking at Dolph Ziggler’s six Intercontinental Championship wins:
.@HEELZiggler is officially a 6x #ICChampion, and he has no problem showing it off! #AndNew #ICTitle pic.twitter.com/lRIdIq91f5
— WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2018