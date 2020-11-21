wrestling / News

WWE News: Carmella Can’t Help Herself, Full John Morrison vs. Sheamus Survivor Series Match, Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott Dress as American Badass Undertaker

November 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Carmella

As previously reported, Former SmackDown women’s champion Carmella targeted Sasha Banks again on last night’s SmackDown and attacked the SmackDown women’s champion. Earlier today, Carmella commented on the beatdown on Twitter.

She wrote, “I can’t help all the hell I’m raising.” You can view her tweet below.

– WWE released the full match video for John Morrison vs. Sheamus from Survivor Series 2010. That video is available below:

– WWE Superstars Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott took part in a photoshoot where they dressed up as the American Badass version of The Undertaker. You can check out some of those photos below.

