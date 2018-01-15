 

WWE News: Carmella Comments on Big Cass Breakup, Finn Balor Posts Pic With The Club, Nia Jax Tells Mike Rome to Buzz Off

January 15, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Carmella posted to Instagram giving her first public comment on her relationship with Big Cass ending. The Smackdown star posted a preview to this week’s Total Divas, in which the two buy a new home, and talked about her relationship with the injured star coming to an end in the caption:

– Finn Balor posted a picture with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson from tonight’s episode of Raw, as you can see below:

– Nia Jax is featured in a video promoting tonight’s Raw, in which Mike Rome asks her about her match with Asuka. Jax calls Rome annoying for using buzzwords about Asuka and tells him to “Buzz off”:

