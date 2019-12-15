wrestling / News

WWE News: Carmella Demonstrates Her ‘Killer Glutes’ Workout, Canvas 2 Canvas Features Macho Man Artwork, Zelina Vega Hypes Andrade vs. Carrillo

December 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Carmella WWE Backlash

– WWE Superstar Carmella was featured in a new Celtic Warrior Workouts video showcasing a floor bridge workout for some “killer glutes.” You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a new Canvas 2 Canvas today featuring some new artwork for Macho Man Randy Savage. You can check out that video in the player below.

As noted, WWE announced Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo for the Kickoff show for WWE TLC later today. Zelina Vega hyped the match up on Twitter, which you can see below.

