wrestling / News
WWE News: Carmella Demonstrates Her ‘Killer Glutes’ Workout, Canvas 2 Canvas Features Macho Man Artwork, Zelina Vega Hypes Andrade vs. Carrillo
December 15, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Carmella was featured in a new Celtic Warrior Workouts video showcasing a floor bridge workout for some “killer glutes.” You can check out that video below.
– WWE released a new Canvas 2 Canvas today featuring some new artwork for Macho Man Randy Savage. You can check out that video in the player below.
– As noted, WWE announced Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo for the Kickoff show for WWE TLC later today. Zelina Vega hyped the match up on Twitter, which you can see below.
Tonight. pic.twitter.com/cYb2aObfGB
— Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) December 15, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Discusses Chavo Guerrero & Big Show Getting Into A Backstage Fight At A Smackdown Taping in 2004
- Corey Graves Responds To Angry Fans Over His KENTA Comment
- Austin Aries Discusses TNA Moment Where He Put His Crotch In Christy Hemme’s Face, His Conversations With Hemme After the Incident, Mark Madden’s Role
- Jim Ross Discusses Ric Flair Throwing A Punch At Mick Foley Backstage at RAW in 2004, Describes The Fight