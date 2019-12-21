WWE News: Carmella Excited About Pyro for Entrance This Week, Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio Preview Clip, Roderick Strong After The Bell Clip

– Carmella picked up a singles win over Sonya Deville on last night’s edition of Smackdown on FOX. Both Superstars got pyro for their entrance, and Carmella noted it on Twitter.

Carmella wrote, “Zayummmm… ya girl has never had pyro before.. I was cheesing hardcore.” You can see her thoughts on the subject below.

https://t.co/UOqNNmfpC2 — MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) December 21, 2019

– WWE released a new preview clip for Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio for the US title. The match is set for Monday, December 23 on Raw. You can check out that preview video below.

– A new video clip is available of Corey Graves speaking to NXT North American champion Roderick Strong on this week’s edition of After The Bell. You can check out that clip below.