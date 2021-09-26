wrestling / News

WWE News: Carmella Explains Why Liv Morgan Needs Her for Relevancy, Must-See Matches of Extreme Rules

September 26, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Superstar Carmella is set to battle Liv Morgan later tonight a Extreme Rules. Ahead of the show, she proclaimed she’s the one who is giving Liv Morgan relevancy for her second-ever singles PPV mach. Carmella wrote the following on Twitter:

“Bayley gets injured, who stepped up? Sasha doesn’t show up to SummerSlam, who stepped in @YaOnlyLivvOnce needs her second ever singles PPV match and some relevancy, who gives it to her? ME. The Reliable. Undeniable. Most Beautiful woman in all of WWE. #ExtremeRules”

– WWE is now streaming the most thrilling, must-see matches in Extreme Rules history:

