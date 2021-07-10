wrestling / News

WWE News: Carmella & Liv Morgan Trade Twitter Barbs, This Week’s SmackDown in 3 Minutes

July 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Carmella Sasha Banks WWE Smackdown

– WWE Superstars Carmella and Liv Morgan had the following exchange earlier following last night’s SmackDown. Since Carmella is now facing Bianca Belair on next week’s SmackDown for the women’s title, Liv Morgan will now take Carmella’s slot in the women’s Money in the Bank match a week from Sunday.

Initially, Carmella wrote on Twitter, “Me: existing, thriving, minding my own damn business @YaOnlyLivvOnce: (whining, crying, huffing and puffing) Why does Carmella get everything??? I deserve everything!”

Liv Morgan later responded, “Mella, don’t be mad that I replaced you. That wasn’t my intention… I totally wanted to kick your ass in the MITB match.”

– This week’s WWE SmackDown in 3 Minutes is available:

